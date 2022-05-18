The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OSCR, UPST and AXSM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Oscar Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2022

The OSCR lawsuit alleges that Oscar Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (2) Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (3) Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation result relating to 2019 and 2020; (4) Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in OSCR: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oscar-health-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27422&from=1

Upstart, Inc. UPST

Class Period: November 9, 2021 - May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022

The UPST lawsuit alleges Upstart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing a negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in UPST: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/upstart-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27422&from=1

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM

Class Period: December 30, 2019 - April 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022

During the class period, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in AXSM: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/axsome-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27422&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: