The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LILM, IRNT and BKKT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. LILM

Investors Affected : March 30, 2021 - March 14, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Lilium NV f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lilium-n-v-f-k-a-qell-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=27419&from=1

Ironnet, Inc. IRNT

Investors Affected : September 15, 2021 - December 15, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ironnet, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ironnet-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=27419&from=1

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings BKKT

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bakkt securities between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive; and/or (b) Bakkt Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC completed on or about October 15, 2021.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bakkt Holdings, Inc f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had defective financial controls; (ii) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (v) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (vi) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the business combination and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bakkt-holdings-inc-f-k-a-vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-loss-submission-form/?id=27419&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770



