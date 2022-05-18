The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LICY, RSKD and MULN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. LICY

Class Period: February 16, 2021 - March 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022

The LICY lawsuit alleges Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LICY: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/li-cycle-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?id=27420&from=1

Riskified Ltd. RSKD

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Riskified Class A ordinary shares in or traceable to the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2022

The complaint alleges that during the class period Riskified Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as Riskified expanded its user base, the quality of Riskified's machine learning platform had deteriorated (rather than improved as represented in documents issued in connection with the July 2021 initial public offering), because of, among other things, inaccuracies in the algorithms associated with onboarding new merchants and entering new geographies and industries; (ii) Riskified had expanded its customer base into industries with relatively high rates of fraud - including partnerships with cryptocurrency and remittance business - in which Riskified had limited experience and that this expansion has negatively impacted the effectiveness of Riskified's machine learning platform; (iii) as a result, Riskified was suffering from materially higher chargebacks and cost of revenue and depressed gross profits and gross profit margins during its third fiscal quarter of 2021; and (iv) thus, the representations in documents issued in connection with the July 2021 initial public offering regarding Riskified's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of Riskified prior to and at the time of the July 2021 initial public offering, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in RSKD: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/riskified-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=27420&from=1

Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. MULN

Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MULN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mullen-automotive-inc-f-k-a-net-element-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27420&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: