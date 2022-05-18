The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABBV, SDIG and NTRA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ABBV: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=27418&from=1

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2022

The SDIG lawsuit alleges Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SDIG: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27418&from=1

Natera, Inc. NTRA

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2022

The NTRA lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Natera, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's non-invasive prenatal test, Panorama, was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) the Company's screening test for kidney transplant failure, Prospera, did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in NTRA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/natera-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27418&from=1

