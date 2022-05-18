Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Announces Q1 2022 Results

- Q1 2022 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.5% year-over-year to RUB 134.4 bn.
- Q1 2022 Group Adjusted OIBDA [1] increased 2.0% year-over-year to RUB 56.5 bn.
- Q1 2022 Group Net Profit [2] amounted to RUB 3.9 bn.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") MBTMTSS)), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results.
In Q1 2022, Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.5% year-over-year to reach RUB 134.4bn, primarily driven by robust top-line performance in the Company's Telecom, Fintech, and Media [3] verticals. Group Adjusted OIBDA saw moderate growth of 2.0% year-over-year to RUB 56.5 bn, primarily driven by solid business performance in core telecom services. In Q1 2022, Group Net Profit amounted to RUB 3.9 bn.
Viacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: "In Q1 2022, MTS demonstrated steady execution amid an evolving external environment, delivering solid results across many key financial indicators. Our combination of a robust, resilient core telecom business together with emerging high-potential digital verticals has proven once again to be a firm foundation for our continued long-term development. In the current environment, we remain laser focused on ensuring daily business continuity, maintaining ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet, and providing reliable, uninterrupted high-quality services for our customers. I remain confident in our ability to navigate challenges and am happy to once more reaffirm our commitment to deliver for all of our stakeholders."
Consolidated MTS Group key figures (RUB bn)
|1Q22
|1Q21
|Change, %
Revenue
|134.4
|123.9
|8.5
|%
o/w Russia[4]
|130.0
|120.8
|7.6
|%
Adjusted OIBDA[5]
|56.5
|55.4
|2.0
|%
o/w Russia
|54.9
|54.1
|1.5
|%
Operating profit
|26.7
|28.6
|-6.7
|%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|3.9
|16.2
|-76.2
|%
Cash CAPEX[6]
|37.3
|29.3
|27.2
|%
Net debt[7]
|431.0
|336.3
|28.2
|%
Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA
|1.9
|1.5
|26.7
|%
3M 2022 highlights
|3M22
|3M21
|Change, %
Operating cash flow
|9.0
|14.3
|-37.0
|%
Free cash flow ex-Bank & cash proceeds from sale of VF Ukraine
|-20.0
|11.3
|n/a
[1] Adjusted OIBDA for 1Q 2022 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 207 mln.
[2] Attributable to owners of the Company
[3] Financial results of operating segment «Media» are presented within «Other» category in the Group's consolidated financial statements
[4] Figures for 1Q21 have been adjusted for separate presentation of operations in Czech Republic.
[5] Adjusted OIBDA for 1Q 2022 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 207 mln.
[6] Net of cash proceeds under sharing agreement.
[7] Excluding lease obligations.
Additional features:
File: MTS Announces Q1 2022 Results
SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
https://www.accesswire.com/701864/Mobile-TeleSystems-PJSC-MTS-Announces-Q1-2022-Results
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.