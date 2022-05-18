Natera, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Natera, Inc. NTRA for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might

recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ntra.

What is this all about?



On March 9, 2022, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research issued a short report alleging that "Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers." The report includes other potential issues at the prenatal



testing company.



Shares of Natera, Inc. stock dropped more than 15% in premarket trading on March 9, 2022.



Then on March 15, 2022, before the market opened, CareDX, Inc. announced that it won its false advertising case against Natera. On this news shares of Natera, Inc. stock fell 12% in premarket trading on March 15, 2022.



Who is eligible?



Anyone who purchased Natera, Inc. stock between February 26, 2020 and April 19, 2022 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?



The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is June 27, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.



If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.



Why should you contact Block & Leviton?



Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts



across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.



