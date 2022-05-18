Finalis Pencils Down(TM) Podcast … Listen Up!

Fastest-Growing Compliance Platform Debuts New Season, Shedding Light on Capital Markets Issues
SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Finalis, a rapidly growing investment-banking-as-a-service platform for dealmakers, today announced the re-launch of its podcast, Pencils Down™. Hosted by Finalis' Founder and CEO Federico Baradello, the podcast covers cutting-edge issues in investment banking for listeners wanting to learn more about the ins and outs of the securities brokerage landscape.
Each biweekly episode will feature conversations with leading investment bankers, placement agents, capital providers, and startup CEOs. Upcoming guests include:
- Billy Birdzell, Managing Director, Horatius Group
- Zach Emig, Capital Markets Leader, MainStreet
- Daniela Messina, Founder & Managing Member, Portside Capital Solutions
- Shubham Goel, Co-Founder, Affinity
"We're thrilled to re-launch the podcast - it's a place for meaningful conversations about the securities brokerage landscape and capital markets sector," says Baradello. "Listeners will hear in-depth discussions on a variety of topics that matter to the financial industry. We're excited to welcome industry-leading experts from the capital markets space and can't wait to hear where our conversations lead us."
New episodes of Pencils Down™ will be released biweekly on Wednesdays anywhere you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. To learn more, visit https://www.finalis.com/podcast/.
About Finalis
Finalis provides superior leverage to securities brokers with the Finalis Hub, which delivers a hassle-free deal management solution, and the Finalis Marketplace™, which connects brokers with one another to gain insights and explore deal collaborations.
Launched in 2020 and growing rapidly, the San Francisco- and New York-based firm is on a mission to power dealmakers by building the world's largest securities brokerage platform. The Finalis platform currently handles transactions with more than $5 billion dollars in deal value, supports over 130 boutiques, and has more than 550 active mandates in the market. For more information, please visit http://www.finalis.com.
Join us in disrupting the securities industry, for good.
Finalis is a Great Place to Work™ certified company
