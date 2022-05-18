Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Live Webcast Presentation on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:00 PM ET
FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. XBIO ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies for the treatment of hard to treat cancers, today announced that Jeffrey F. Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held in Miami, FL and virtually on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
In addition to the presentation, members of the management team will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.
A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com) and archived for 90 days following the event.
For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website here.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications. The Company's DNase oncology platform, in development for the treatment of solid tumors, is aimed at improving outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART™, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.
Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen®, its proprietary drug delivery platform, to partner with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company receives royalty payments under an exclusive license arrangement in the field of blood coagulation disorders.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
CONTACT:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
xbio@jtcir.com
SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/701815/Xenetic-Biosciences-Inc-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Global-Investment-Conference
