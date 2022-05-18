Traders News Source Interviews Larry Heaton, CEO of Zomedica Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview featuring Larry Heaton, CEO of Zomedica Corp.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Larry Heaton, CEO of Zomedica Corp. ZOM. Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/zom-interview/

Larry Heaton

Chief Executive Officer at Zomedica

Larry has more than 35 years of executive leadership and operations experience from the therapeutic, medical device and biotechnology industries, with an extensive focus on business and product development and commercialization at both large cap and early-stage medical device companies.

Most recently, Larry was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Flowonix, Inc., a privately held company marketing implantable drug-delivery systems for the management of pain and spasticity. Prior to that, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cardiox Corporation, a privately held company that developed and marketed drug-device combination products for the structural heart and liver diagnostics markets. He also has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of Vioptix Inc., a privately held company in the tissue oximetry field, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Curon Medical, Inc., a public company marketing products for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, and President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Response Genetics, Inc., an applied genomics start-up firm providing gene expression services in the oncology market.

His earlier career spanned 18 years at United States Surgical Corporation (USSC), a leading manufacturer of innovative wound closure and advanced surgical products, serving in roles of increasing responsibility in Sales, Marketing and General Management. His career at USSC culminated in his serving as President and Chief Operating Officer of USSC from 1998 through 2000.

Larry was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Illinois University, and is an inventor on several U.S. patents. He has served as a member of the board of several international medical societies and foundations, including the MITAC Board for the commercialization of NASA technology via partnerships with the medical industry.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source editor Mark Roberts covers growth initiatives, potential acquisitions, their path to profitability and much more.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica ZOM is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

