RiceBran Technologies Expands MGI Grain to Meet Increasing Demand

Company Plans to Double Mill Capacity, With Minimal Increase in Labor and a Minimal Capital Investment to Expand Capability to Deliver Domestically Sourced Ingredients
TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies RIBT (the "Company") a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced the initiation of a significant capacity expansion of the Company's MGI Grain Incorporated ("MGI") facility in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. The expansion is expected to double the capacity of the pearling mill, enabling RiceBran to meet growing demand for North American-sourced, grain-based ingredients and with a minimal capital investment and a limited increase in labor.
The project will replace one of the mill's main grain de-hullers with a new de-huller/pearler; more than doubling the plant's production capacity. In addition to the new huller, MGI will support increased throughput and quality with the addition of a color sorter, as well as enhancements to the mill's grain receiving, cleaning and conveyance systems. The project, which is being executed by a trusted contractor and RiceBran's own internal engineering team, is deployed in a manner that minimizes disruption to the mill's daily operations. The investments, which totaled less than half-a-million dollars, are expected to be completed in mid-summer 2022.
"These upgrades will allow RiceBran to finally leverage MGI's true potential expanding volume and process flexibility while enhancing product quality," said MGI business lead Kevin Pray. "This will allow us to double the capacity of the pearling mill within the same building footprint, giving us the ability to meet increasing customer demands while navigating a tight labor market, with only a modest capital investment."
"The demand for regionally-sourced ingredients and agricultural products is soaring given the uncertainty of the geopolitical environment and challenges in the global supply chain, and we are able to respond," said RiceBran Chairman Peter Bradley. "Not only does MGI provide RiceBran with strategic options in the long-term as a source of new feedstocks for our high value ingredient business, this small investment in significant incremental capacity provides us with a unique opportunity to capitalize on the current macro-environment."
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We create and produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran's expectations regarding its future financial results, sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improvements, and SG&A. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks that operations are disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and timing of profitable operations. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.
SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies
https://www.accesswire.com/701785/RiceBran-Technologies-Expands-MGI-Grain-to-Meet-Increasing-Demand
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.