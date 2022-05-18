Pieris Pharmaceuticals To Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PIRS, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT. A webcast of the company's presentation will be available at this link.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:
Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that combines leading protein engineering capabilities and deep understanding into molecular drivers of disease to develop medicines that drive local biology to produce superior clinical outcomes for patients. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and locally-activated bispecifics for immuno-oncology. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by respiratory and immuno-oncology focused partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.
