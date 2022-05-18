Electrovaya to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. EFL; EFLVF, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer with differentiated intellectual property that allows heightened safety and improved longevity, will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL on May 23-26, 2022.
Electrovaya's COO, Dr. Raj DasGupta is scheduled to present in person on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to attend or listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/) to register for the conference. The presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website (www.electrovaya.com; corporate presentation).
About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. EFL EFLVF is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying the safest and longest-lasting lithium-ion batteries. Electrovaya, a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.
For more information, please contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
Jason Roy
Director, Investor Relations & Communication
Electrovaya Inc. / 905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com/ www.electrovaya.com
SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/701834/Electrovaya-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Global-Investment-Conference
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.