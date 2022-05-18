Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the IFAT Conference in Munich, Germany

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") FWTC announces that Mr. Howie Honeyman, President and CEO, as well as Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales will be present at IFAT Munich from May 30 to June 3rd, 2022.

Date: May 30 - June 3, 2022

Location: Canadian Pavilion

Link: https://ifat.de/en/

The Company has been sponsored by both the Canadian and Ontario governments to attend and exhibit at IFAT 2022 in Munich as part of the Canadian Pavilion and is proud to participate in this important conference. The 5-day event will offer participants an opportunity to compare products and services with international competitors, increase visibility of their products and services, participate in networking events and pitch to selected audiences.

The IFAT in Munich is the world's leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste, and raw materials management. This conference takes place every two years and has firmly established itself since its founding in 1966 as an industry meeting place. Exhibitors from all over the world present strategies and solutions, products, and pioneering innovations for sustainable management of resources in the industrialized nations and appropriate technologies for developing and emerging countries. The Company is proud to present its patented Forward Osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many industrial use applications. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments "Being present at one of the leading global environmental conferences allows us to reach new customers and strengthen our relationships with those already engaged with Forward Water".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

About IFAT Munich

IFAT - The World's Leading Trade Fair for Environmental Technologies boasts a high international presence and an impressive number of exhibitors and visitors. A total of 3,305 exhibitors from 58 countries and 142,471 visitors from 162 countries used this platform for presentations and innovation in the water, sewage, waste, and raw materials sector. The next edition takes place in Munich from May 30 to June 3, 2022. All relevant key-players will present their latest products and services on environmental solutions.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

Phone: (519) 333-5888

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

