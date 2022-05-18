Franchise Global Health Inc. Announces Notice of Release of Q1 Results & Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Franchise Global Health Inc. ("Franchise Global" or the "Company") FGH WV plans to release its first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A conference call hosted by senior management will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST.
Telephone Access
Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
- Toronto local or International: 1-416-915-3239
- Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
About Franchise Global
Franchise Global, through its subsidiaries, is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, with principal operations in Germany and with operations, assets, strategic partnerships and investments internationally. Franchise Global's business objective is to develop a fully‑integrated, leading European medical cannabis business, with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients, at competitive prices. For more information please visit www.franchiseglobalhealth.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Clifford Starke, CEO and Executive Chairman Tel: +1 (778) 847 1880
Buchanan Communications Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
Jamie Hooper / Ariadna Peretz FGH@buchanan.uk.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Franchise Global Health Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/701850/Franchise-Global-Health-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-Release-of-Q1-Results-Conference-Call
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.