Ondas Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS, a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

B. Riley 22 nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 25 - 26, 2022

Location: Beverly Hills, California

Presentation: Wednesday, May 25th at 10:10 a.m. PT

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: June 7 - 8, 2022

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or Ondas Holdings' investor relations team at ONDS@gatewayir.com.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO

Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994 x1019

ir@ondas.com

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

ONDS@gatewayir.com

