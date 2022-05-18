First Hydrogen Extends Strategic Relationship with FEV for Bespoke Hydrogen Vehicle's Design and Product Specifications

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / First Hydrogen Corp. ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") FHYDFHYDFFIT is pleased to announce that First Hydrogen Automotive has extended its consulting relationship with FEV Group of Aachen Germany ("FEV") to define the technology leadership strategy for the Company's fleet of bespoke hydrogen fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("LCV") and other potential vehicles based on our proprietary designs. This will enable First Hydrogen Automotive to plan the definitive designs and production facilities of its vehicles. More specifically FEV will advise on target product specifications, software led functionality, including advanced driver-assistance systems/autonomous driving systems (ADAS/AD)/connectivity functionality and electrics & electronics architecture, and assessment of the product concept hardware options in terms of design, layout, materials, manufacturing and platform modularity.

In April 2022, the UK government announced plans to double hydrogen production to 10 GW by 2030, with at least 5 GW to come from green hydrogen (produced in electrolysers which split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity generated by wind and other renewables). First Hydrogen plans to contribute to these targets with up to four production sites, with each site having a refuelling station for commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Initial production capacity estimates are between 80 MW to 160 MW for the four sites.

Nicholas Wrigley, Chairman First Hydrogen Limited said, "We are very excited as First Hydrogen Automotive takes another step forward to decarbonization and providing a sustainable energy-powered vehicle. We are utilizing MAN eTGE vans for our demonstrators to build customer following and bespoke design references and this new phase of development will define First Hydrogen's own vehicle design interior and exterior, optimised for hydrogen and fuel cell powertrains. Our Energy Division is working to develop refuelling and green hydrogen production sites in Liverpool, Manchester, London and the Thames Estuary, which will serve our customers' fleet of vehicles and other users of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. I believe the Company's strategy, from vehicles to hydrogen production will contribute to the world's climate change initiatives."



About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK and elsewhere.

