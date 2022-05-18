NFT DIGITAL LIVE Presents Judy Garland, Tony Bennett, Liza, Engelbert, Four Tops, Motown & More

Company Seeks To Become the Largest for NFT Collectibles With 300,000 NFTs in 8K

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / NFT DIGITAL LIVE today announced initial roll out of iconic NFT rare collectibles. Celebrity music producer and multiple Billboard Number 1 producer award winning Darryl Payne, is the CEO of NFT DIGITAL LIVE. Says CEO Darryl Payne, this is a monumental day in the NFT space. This is the first-time consumers can buy rare art collectibles in 8K of legendary stars. NFT DIGITAL LIVE will present many of the greatest entertainers in American history. Our company intends to present real authentic entertainers with mass global appeal.

Every NFT offered is presented as Never Seen Before rare collectibles. We colorized and created artwork in 8K. The 8K format is one of the highest resolutions anyone can present digital artwork collectibles. Our amazing technical team created unique screenshots from The Judy Garland Show. NFT DIGITAL LIVE engineers used our own in-house technology to create and convert original black and white video footage into clear 4K. Every 8K and 4K frame are colorized one frame at a time.

We currently intend to limit each of the NFT collectibles to very few buyers. This strategy should hopefully give each NFT investor substantial value for return on investment.

NFT Digital Live creates original unique NFTs. The goal of the company is to focus on iconic entertainers, unique sports figures, and personalities.

NFT DIGITAL LIVE has exclusive access to Darryl Payne's extensive catalog of superstar entertainers. The Legends of Classic Soul which includes The Four Tops, The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards, The Chi Lites, The Dells, Dramatics, The Manhattans, The Delfonics, The Whispers, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes and more will be available in the metaverse space.

Darryl Payne also acquired the master tapes to 150 never released never seen concerts including Sting, Metallica, Lenny Kravitz, Meatloaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Tears for Fears, Smashing Pumpkins, Goo Goo Dolls, Busta Rhymes, The Fugees, Tribe Called Quest, and many more. NFT DIGITAL LIVE will strive to make these unprecedented performances available in the coming future.

Various iconic NFTs are live now and available to investors. Subscribers to our company will be able to join our exclusive ICONIC DIGI CLUB. The ICONIC DIGI CLUB is in development. Our followers will soon be able to gain access to the club and watch exclusive content. Various concerts and sporting events will be the norm as we continue to build out our Metaverse.

NFT DIGITAL LIVE

NFT DIGITAL LIVE is a Nevada-based NFT, rare collectibles, cryptocurrency, entertainment, and technology company, whose primary business is the providing of NFT content in the cryptocurrency space. The company is seeking to create a unique NFT experience in the metaverse. The company's goal is to become a creative provider of presenting extraordinary entertainers in a new original unique way.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

CONTACT:

Phone: 630 777 7173

Country: United States

Website: NFT DIGITAL LIVE - WELCOME TO NFT DIGITAL LIVE COLLECTIBLES

Email: NFTDigitalLive@Gmail.com

CEO - Darryl Payne

www.DarrylPayneProducer.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darrylpaynelegend/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darryl.payne.18

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFTdigitallive

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/darryl-payne-765506b1/

SOURCE: NFT DIGITAL LIVE

View source version on accesswire.com: