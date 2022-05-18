SPI Energy's SolarJuice Appoints Experienced Operations Executive as New COO

New COO brings 10+ years of industry experience leading one of the largest residential solar integrators in the US

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., SPI (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced the appointment of William Chen as COO of SolarJuice.

Prior to joining SolarJuice, Chen has over 20 years in the executive construction management arena, he was COO of Galkos Construction, one of the largest residential solar integrators in the US, for more than 10 years. Previously, Chen was Vice President for Watsco's Western Division, the largest wholesale distribution supplier of HVAC equipment and supplies in the US.

"William is another fantastic addition to our talented team," said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "With extensive experience in the solar industry, as well as a multi-decade track record of success leading large scale operations, we believe William is a great asset who will play an important role as we rapidly ramp sales in our SolarJuice business."

"I am excited to join SolarJuice, the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets," added Chen. "Strengthening industry tailwinds are driving strong demand for solar solutions, and SolarJuice's extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North American markets ideally position the company for continued success."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. SPI is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

