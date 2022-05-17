LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST NTRA, NFLX and MULN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Natera, Inc. NTRA

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 27, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's non-invasive prenatal test, Panorama, was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) the Company's screening test for kidney transplant failure, Prospera, did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Netflix common stock or call options, or sold put options, between October 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 5, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis (4) as a result, the Company's financial results were being adversely affected; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. MULN

Class Period : June 15, 2020 - April 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 5, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

