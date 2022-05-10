BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") CEPU one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its First Quarter results on May 12, 2022. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on March 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET.
To access the conference call, please dial:
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 323875
The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.
For further information please contact:
Milagros Grande
+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2647
Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|Central Puerto S.A.
|Date: May 10, 2022
|By:
/s/ ENRIQUE TERRANEO
|Name:
|Enrique Terraneo
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer
SOURCE: Central Puerto
https://www.accesswire.com/700808/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-for-the-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast
