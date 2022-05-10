1933 Industries Announces Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") TGIF TGIFF, a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PST, virtually via Zoom. Shareholders will be asked to approve each of the following matters:
1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (with comparative statements relating to the preceding fiscal period) together with the report of the auditor thereon.
2. To determine the number of directors to be elected to the board at five (5).
3. To elect each of the following directors:
- Paul Rosen
- Lisa Capparelli
- Brian Farrell
- D. Richard Skeith
- Ranson K. Shepherd
4. To Appoint MNP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.
5. To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular mailed to all shareholders of record as of April 25, 2022.
On behalf of its Board of Directors, the Company wishes to thank all voting shareholders for their ongoing support.
For more information, please refer to the Company's Management Proxy Circular that is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on the Company's website at https://1933industries.com/investors/agm-materials.
About 1933 Industries Inc.
1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp™, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA) and 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused).
About Alternative Medicine Association
AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. Ultra-craft brand Level X is an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com
AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.
About Canna Hemp™
With an extensive product line that includes CBD topicals, CBD creams, CBD gummies, CBD vaporizers, CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD pre and post workout recovery sports products, and CBG and CBN tinctures, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp™ brand utilizes the power of hemp-extracted cannabinoids to bring natural wellness.
For further information please contact:
Alexia Helgason, VP, IR, Marketing, Media
604-728-4407
alexia@1933industries.com
Paul Rosen, CEO
paul@1933industries.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/700795/1933-Industries-Announces-Date-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders
