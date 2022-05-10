Nashville Barrel Company Kicks off 2022 Award Season in Golden Fashion with their Bourbon, Rye and Rum!

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Nashville Barrel Company earned four double gold medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, making it one of the few to receive this prestigious award multiple times in two years.

Opened in 2020, Nashville Barrel Company broke whiskey tradition with its concept, where its single barrel offerings become the face of a city. While whiskey geek loyalists have fallen in love with the brand, Nashville Barrel Company's critical acclaim and blind taste test victories humble the small business owners.

"In an ultra-competitive market where good whiskey is hard to find, we know we wouldn't be where we are without the people who've supported us since day 1. We are offering the best barrels and batches at the best value that we can offer," said Mike Hinds, Nashville Barrel Company's CEO & Founder. "Winning four Double Golds at San Francisco is a testament to our team and a nod to all those who've believed in us."

Since launching, there have been considerable wins beginning with the brand's back-to-back wins at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The launch of two new products including Cask Strength Batched Bourbon & Cask Strength Batched Rye gives more access and coverage, while expanding their distribution reach into fifteen states. James Davenport says "When it is ready, it is ready. We do not rush the process and it shows."

These new expressions helped their six-person in-house sales team and external partners catapult the brand onto shelves with some of the leading names in bourbon and whiskey. The awards and accolades have led to national coverage and put the company on the radar with other up and coming craft brands.

For more information on Nashville Barrel Company's products and services, visit nashvillebarrelco.com. Interviews with Mike Hinds, photography and additional product information are available upon request.

About Nashville Barrel Offerings : Nashville Barrel Company is offered in five core expressions Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Single Barrel Bourbon, Single Barrel Rum, Cask Strength Small Batch Bourbon, Cask Strength Small Batch Rye as well as numerous limited-edition releases. Follow Nashville Barrel Company on Instagram (@NashvilleBarrelCo).

About Nashville Barrel Company : Nashville Barrel Company is in the heart of Nashville and just miles off Broadway. Fesslers lane is home to the brands founders Mike Hinds and James Davenport who were united by bourbon. Their team is quickly growing under the mindful leadership of "The Boss" Stella, President & HR, who also happens to be a 1-year-old miniature goldendoodle. Nashville Barrel Company has a core focus on the people, listening to what they want, by the people for the people. The passion and love for bourbon and sharing it with friends is the driving force behind the brand. Nashville Barrel Company is currently distributed in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New York, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. For more information visit nashvillebarrelco.com.

