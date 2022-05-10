CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VRT, ABBV and IIPR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

VRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=27049&wire=1

ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27049&wire=1

IIPR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/innovative-industrial-properties-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27049&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Vertiv securities between February 24, 2021, and February 23, 2022, inclusive; and/or (b) purchased Vertiv shares in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering of Class A common stock conducted on or around November 4, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 23, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=27049&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

ABBV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 6, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27049&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR

IIPR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 7, 2020 - April 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 24, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/innovative-industrial-properties-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27049&wire=1



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innovative Industrial Properties' focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a REIT; (2) that the true values of the Company's properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) there are existential issues in its top customers; (4) as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and the Company would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: