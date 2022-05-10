True REST Float Spa Gives Military Caregivers 60-Minute Float Therapy Sessions to Honor Their Sacrifices

Caregivers to Experience the Relaxing and Therapeutic Benefits from Float Therapy in Celebration of Month of the Military Caregiver

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / To celebrate the Month of the Military Caregiver this May, True REST Float Spa is partnering with Yellow Ribbon Fund, a national veteran service organization for wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members, caregivers and families. True REST Float Spa will provide complimentary 60-minute float therapy sessions to its military caregivers. The world's largest float brand recognizes the tremendous efforts made by military caregivers who have sacrificed so much to support their loved ones. Yellow Ribbon Fund's military caregivers can float at any of the True REST Float Spa 39 open locations until the end of May.

As an organization prioritizing health and wellness, True REST Float Spa is taking a moment to offer support to an often-underrepresented group of individuals who go above and beyond to care for wounded or injured military members. Recognizing the mental and physical toll caregiving has on military families and their caregivers, flotation therapy from True REST Float Spa is the perfect opportunity to experience its unique holistic benefits focusing on total body relaxation and self-care.

"When you're a military caregiver, the primary focus isn't on yourself, but the loved one in your care. To celebrate and honor them for what they do every day, True REST Float Spa is proud to partner with Yellow Ribbon Fund to gift their military caregivers an experience unlike any other. We hope to encourage them to focus on themselves, destress and rejuvenate at one of our spas," said Mandy Rowe, president of True REST Float Spa.

As a veteran of the U.S. Marines and an individual who received support from Yellow Ribbon Fund as a caregiver, Tanya Lanas understands the first-hand challenges and emotions faced by the veteran and caregiver communities. Initially working with the nonprofit organization as its Keystone Program Manager and Coordinator in Central Florida, Tanya is now responsible for the strategic planning, community and educational events, communication with caregivers and day-to-day operations of all nine Keystone chapters across the country. To relax and address her post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, Tanya regularly floats for mental calmness, better sleep and to reduce symptoms of anxiety and chronic tension headaches. Because of her first-hand experience with floating, she's excited to connect military caregivers with float therapy to discover its all-natural healing benefits.

Lanas commented, "As a veteran with PTSD and OCD, float therapy has been a game-changer. I'm able to fall asleep and stay asleep much easier, and there's a definite reduction in my anxiety symptoms in the days following each float. When I float, I'm able to enter a state of relaxation and mental calmness that I cannot otherwise achieve."

Tanya Lanas, Keystone Program Manager at Yellow Ribbon Fund, uses float therapy to experience relaxation.

As an alternative method of well-being, float therapy is the practice of floating in a float pod filled with a skin-temperature solution made up of 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts mixed with 180 gallons of water. When guests float in a pod during a 60-minute session, they experience a sensory-free and zero-gravity environment, eliminating external distractions so the brain can fully rest; the body is also alleviated of stress, specifically on the muscles and joints. Floating has been an alternative therapy of choice for several decades and is scientifically proven to decrease symptoms of mental and physical health conditions such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, insomnia and more.

The partnership between True REST Float Spa and Yellow Ribbon Fund to provide holistic therapy to military caregivers continues both organizations' commitment to recognizing floating as a beneficial and complementary therapy. True REST Float Spa and Yellow Ribbon Fund also work in tandem to conduct flotation therapy research regarding its positive impact on PTSD, specifically within the active-duty military and veterans' communities.

Alongside Yellow Ribbon Fund's mission to fulfill an important role in military family members' lives, True REST Float Spa honors military members on the 11th day of each month, designated as U.S. Military Appreciation Day, where veterans and active-duty military are invited to float free. True REST Float Spa also shuts down its spas on Veterans Day annually to offer free floats. To date, True REST Float Spa has donated more than 18,000 free 60-minute float sessions to the men and women of the U.S. military. Additionally, True REST Float Spa offers a 10% discount on initial franchising fees for military members and veterans to uplift them as entrepreneurs and provide an opportunity to pursue their passion as small business owners.

True REST Float Spa's franchising journey began in 2010 after discovering its benefits from a veteran who floated to alleviate pain and the ramifications of substance misuse. Since then, the company has branched out to offer float therapy to communities across the country. True REST Float Spa's mission is to spread the word about floating to help more individuals, relying on its values of honesty, integrity and responsibility.

For more information about True REST Float Spa, visit truerest.com/about-us/. To learn more about flotation therapy and its benefits, visit truerest.com/float-therapy/. Additional details about Yellow Ribbon Fund, its mission and how it provides support to military caregivers are available at yellowribbonfund.org/story/.

