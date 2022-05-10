Yowie Group to Reveal New Surprise-Inside Collectible Series at Sweets & Snacks Expo

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Expect a roaring good time in Yowie's wildlife-themed booth at McCormick Place in Chicago May 23-26, 2022. Yowie Group, the confectionary company that brings families "the Smart Treat," sustainably sourced chocolate combined with a unique educational experience, will unveil its new collectible series at this year's National Confectioners Association Sweets & Snacks Expo. The new series will come to life in the Featured Product Showcase area.

Yowie surprise-inside chocolate is known for its realistic, collectible figurines of endangered animals. Children and adults alike delight in hunting down all the animals and characters in a collection and this latest series may be the most exciting yet!

"What I love most about Yowie is seeing the excitement of fans across our social channels each time we launch a new series. They dive into learning about the animals," said Yowie Global CMO Cynthia Thayer. "The birth of this series is one of our most exciting to date, and I can't wait to unveil it at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. I loved learning about these animals, and I know our fans will, too."

Yowie Group specializes in creating unique, novelty candy innovations that feature a surprise-inside experience. Yowie also supports conservation charities around the world that aim to help these at-risk animals. The Yowie surprise-inside chocolate is truly a smart treat, delivering delicious, responsible, educational fun. Plus, parents can feel good giving their kids a treat made without GMOs, gluten, artificial colors/flavors - just 100% milk chocolate.

Stop by booth #12320 to learn why Yowie is the smart treat for parents and kids. The Yowie experience will include samples, an ultra-rare (1 in 1,000) Pacific Giant Glass Frog collectible, plenty of prizes and a special close encounter with some wild animals. Baby, you don't want to miss it!

