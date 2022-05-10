Sheeva.AI Announces Surendra Goel as New Chief Operating Officer

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, the global technology platform enabling personalized in-vehicle commerce and payments, announced today the addition of Surendra Goel as its new Chief Operating Officer. Goel will work with the entire senior leadership team to manage the company's accelerating growth and ensure continued efficiency and advancement of its technology and footprint in the connected vehicle space.
Goel is a serial entrepreneur and was co-founder, CTO, and Chairman of Urgently, a leading Smart Mobility Assistance Platform providing services to global auto manufacturers, insurance carriers, and other big brands. Goel comes to Sheeva with decades of experience as an executive. He has vast knowledge of the entire process of applying technology to create solutions, scaling businesses to achieve success, and developing winning teams.
"I have been so impressed with the Sheeva.AI team's commitment to their technology and the challenges it solves that will make connected vehicle features much more beneficial and easier to use for the driver," said Goel. "This type of technology will be in vehicles in the near future, and it is such an exciting opportunity to join one of the companies poised to be the innovator in the space."
"Surendra is a proven leader in steering technology companies to greater success, and I am excited about our shared vision for the future of Sheeva.AI," said Evgeny Klochikhin, Sheeva.AI's Founder and CEO. "We have seen tremendous growth this year alone, and Surendra's addition will help us continue as we scale to provide the next generation of connected vehicle services for drivers around the world."
The addition of Goel as COO comes on the heels of the company announcing the hiring of his co-founding colleague at Urgently, Lokesh Kumar, as Chief Technology Officer, as well as the announcement of Adam Rouls as Chief Revenue Officer. With a pilot program recently kicked off in Chicago, as well as several other projects with major partners, Sheeva.AI is making major moves to advance its technology using precise location to provide intuitive solutions with seamless contactless payments for fueling, charging, parking, curbside pickup, drive-thru, tolling, and more.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI provides a flexible, low-cost platform that uses precise (< 2-meter accuracy) geolocation of connected vehicles - even in deep urban canyons - to enable contactless, automatic payments in the cloud.
Sheeva.AI's platform integrates via open APIs to enable payments and automation for services like fuel, charging, toll payment, parking, curbside pick-up, and more. Unlike most Vehicle Location-Based Services (VLBS) systems, Sheeva.AI provides a low-cost and highly flexible way to enable vehicle-based payments and services extensible to existing mobile apps, in-vehicle apps, and location-based services without the need for new architecture or expensive hardware deployments. (www.Sheeva.AI)
Contact: Randy Brown
Phone: 215-500-2938
Email: rbrown@sheeva.ai
SOURCE: Sheeva.AI
https://www.accesswire.com/700769/SheevaAI-Announces-Surendra-Goel-as-New-Chief-Operating-Officer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.