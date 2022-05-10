Sheeva.AI Announces Surendra Goel as New Chief Operating Officer

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, the global technology platform enabling personalized in-vehicle commerce and payments, announced today the addition of Surendra Goel as its new Chief Operating Officer. Goel will work with the entire senior leadership team to manage the company's accelerating growth and ensure continued efficiency and advancement of its technology and footprint in the connected vehicle space.

Goel is a serial entrepreneur and was co-founder, CTO, and Chairman of Urgently, a leading Smart Mobility Assistance Platform providing services to global auto manufacturers, insurance carriers, and other big brands. Goel comes to Sheeva with decades of experience as an executive. He has vast knowledge of the entire process of applying technology to create solutions, scaling businesses to achieve success, and developing winning teams.

"I have been so impressed with the Sheeva.AI team's commitment to their technology and the challenges it solves that will make connected vehicle features much more beneficial and easier to use for the driver," said Goel. "This type of technology will be in vehicles in the near future, and it is such an exciting opportunity to join one of the companies poised to be the innovator in the space."

"Surendra is a proven leader in steering technology companies to greater success, and I am excited about our shared vision for the future of Sheeva.AI," said Evgeny Klochikhin, Sheeva.AI's Founder and CEO. "We have seen tremendous growth this year alone, and Surendra's addition will help us continue as we scale to provide the next generation of connected vehicle services for drivers around the world."

The addition of Goel as COO comes on the heels of the company announcing the hiring of his co-founding colleague at Urgently, Lokesh Kumar, as Chief Technology Officer, as well as the announcement of Adam Rouls as Chief Revenue Officer. With a pilot program recently kicked off in Chicago, as well as several other projects with major partners, Sheeva.AI is making major moves to advance its technology using precise location to provide intuitive solutions with seamless contactless payments for fueling, charging, parking, curbside pickup, drive-thru, tolling, and more.

About Sheeva.AI

Sheeva.AI provides a flexible, low-cost platform that uses precise (< 2-meter accuracy) geolocation of connected vehicles - even in deep urban canyons - to enable contactless, automatic payments in the cloud.

Sheeva.AI's platform integrates via open APIs to enable payments and automation for services like fuel, charging, toll payment, parking, curbside pick-up, and more. Unlike most Vehicle Location-Based Services (VLBS) systems, Sheeva.AI provides a low-cost and highly flexible way to enable vehicle-based payments and services extensible to existing mobile apps, in-vehicle apps, and location-based services without the need for new architecture or expensive hardware deployments. (www.Sheeva.AI)

