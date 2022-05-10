DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / The player Erling Haaland ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Manchester City Football Club Limited („Manchester City"). This is the today´s mutual agreement in principle of all parties. The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).
With the realization of this transfer deal, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2022/2023 financial year in a range of approx. 35.0 - 40.0 m. EUR. Due to the opening of the FIFA international transfer window from July 1, 2022 onwards and other regulatory association requirements this transfer deal will not fall in the current 2021/2022 financial year, but in the 2022/2023 financial year.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
aktie@bvb.de
SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
https://www.accesswire.com/700770/Erling-Haaland-Close-to-Move-to-Manchester-City
