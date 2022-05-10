CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LICY, NTRA and ARQQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. LICY

LICY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 16, 2021 - March 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 20, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Natera, Inc. NTRA

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 27, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) the Company's non-invasive prenatal test, Panorama, was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) the Company's screening test for kidney transplant failure, Prospera, did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. ARQQ

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (i) all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) all holders of Centricus securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Arqit and Centricus (the "Merger") and entitled to vote on the Merger.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 5, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

