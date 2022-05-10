Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company) PLTR. Investors who purchased Palantir securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pltr.

The investigation concerns whether Palantir and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2022, Palantir disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1") and issued guidance for the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2"). For Q1, Palantir announced adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share. For Q2, the Company said that it expected $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million, but cautioned that revenue could come in well below estimates. On this news, Palantir's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 21.31%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedPalantir shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pltr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

