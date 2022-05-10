Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of AGCO Corporation ("AGCO" or the "Company) AGCO. Investors who purchased AGCO securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/agco.

The investigation concerns whether AGCO and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 6, 2022, AGCO disclosed that it expects operations at some of its production facilities to be affected for "several days and potentially longer" following a ransomware attack. On this news, AGCO's stock price fell $7.53 per share, or 5.76%, to close at $123.30 per share on May 6, 2022.

