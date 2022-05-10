SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All stockholders of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR ("HR" or the "Company") who purchased stock prior to February 26, 2022.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of HR with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. HTA ("HTA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share, composed of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022.
To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna2/healthcare-realty-trust-incorporated-information-request-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The merger investigation concerns whether stockholders have been harmed by the decision of the boards of directors to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
