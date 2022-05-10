SNMN Enters in Acquisition Talks with High Revenue Producing Recycling Plant

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / SNM Global Holdings SNMN

SNM Global Holdings is pleased to announce it has entered in talks with the aim of acquiring a high revenue producing recycling plant in a joint venture with a world renowned environmental engineering company. The acquisition target is a recycling plant of tire and residual waste and represents the highest state of the art worldwide and, for the first time, makes use of advanced technologies that hitherto have been non-existent.

CEO Troy Lowman stated: "As I have said before, growth is a key focus and we will specifically be looking for situations that have current revenues or will be easy to monetize. I believe we have found such a special situation. Used tires, waste and residues are valuable raw material resources. Simply disposing of them or incinerating them is not in line with our vision. A cleaner world is directly linked to the conversion of waste products into valuable raw materials - with high returns. I look forward to providing timely updates as we continue making progress."

About SNM Global Holdings: SNM Global is a multi media production company investing in and acquiring its own inventory of wholly owned media along with tech investments in cannabis and crypto art. The company is diversified and will continue to grow its inventory of assets within areas that align with tech and media and can be operated in a remote capacity to hedge future economic uncertainty due to the changing world in which we live.

