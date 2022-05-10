Cinedigm to Present Virtually at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Thursday May 19, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or the "Company") CIDM, a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, which is taking place May 16 - 19, 2022.
Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks, will be presenting virtually at the conference as follows:
Presentation Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
Time: 12:45 - 1:25 PM (ET)
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham120/cidm/2213041
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations.
Cinedigm's management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Needham conference representative or the conference coordinator at conferences@needhamco.com.
Additionally, you can reach out to the Investor Relations team by email at cinedigm@htir.net.
###
About Cinedigm
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm CIDM has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.
For additional information:
|Investor Relations Contact:
|High Touch Investor Relations
|Cinedigm@htir.net
SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/700459/Cinedigm-to-Present-Virtually-at-the-17th-Annual-Needham-Technology-Media-Conference-on-Thursday-May-19-2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.