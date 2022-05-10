BondLink Partners with InspereX to Connect Municipal Issuers to Independent RIAs

BondLink's integration with InspereX's BondNav trading platform will boost transparency for wealth advisors, demand for municipal bond issuers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / BondLink , the cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, today announced a new partnership with InspereX . This new integration will provide thousands of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) with access to the financial data and reports that municipal bond issuers share via BondLink directly within the leading fixed income platform, BondNav®.

"The muni bond market is in the midst of a digital transformation and most major organizations have a platform for the transparent exchange of information. But, until now, the 50,000 government bond issuers had been excluded from this shift," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "We're excited to combine the necessary and in-depth information that issuers share on BondLink with the trusted BondNav tools to streamline the research of RIAs. This level of transparency and exposure, for both issuers and investors, is crucial, especially in a volatile market."

Last quarter, the municipal bond market experienced a 6.4% loss, its worst quarter in nearly 40 years. As investors pull money out of the traditionally stable asset class, issuers increasingly are turning to platforms such as BondLink to differentiate their bond offerings and provide transparency to investors.

The new partnership will allow registered investment advisers to view BondLink's hosted research pages without leaving the BondNav platform, allowing users to learn about the issuer and their new projects in progress. Users also will be able to quickly access important documents, such as preliminary official statements/official statements, capital improvement plans, voluntary disclosure documents, and more on the integrated platform. The BondNav and BondLink integration will also introduce BondLink's municipal issuers' debt management programs to a new segment of investors.

"We're excited about our partnership with BondLink to allow our users access to vital issuer information which will help them make more informed decisions. This insight into the muni market is especially critical during a period of high volatility like we've seen this past quarter." said David Rudd, President at InspereX.

BondLink has similar integrations with a number of the municipal bond market's leading platforms, including Ipreo, Fidelity Investments, ICE Bonds, and the MSRB's EMMA website.

To learn more about the partnership between BondLink and InspereX, please visit www.BondLink.com and request a demo.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income markets across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, best execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data-aggregation - InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology. The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink recently was named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

