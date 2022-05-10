Apiture to Debunk Embedded Banking Myths at FinovateSpring Conference

Gold sponsor Apiture can be found at booth #308
WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, will be a Gold sponsor of FinovateSpring, being held May 18-20, 2022, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. The conference hosts 1,100+ senior attendees from financial institutions and fintech startups to reconnect face-to-face for networking, live demos on innovative solutions, and expert advice from industry influencers.
Apiture's EVP of Innovation Daniel Haisley will present on the main stage on May 19 at 9:20 am, with a presentation titled: Embedded Banking, Debunking the Myths. Haisley will dispel the biggest misperceptions around embedded banking, addressing who is best positioned to benefit, most appropriate applications of this strategy, and the impact on traditional financial institutions.
"We are thrilled to stake a presence at FinovateSpring and use this as an opportunity to knowledge share and forge meaningful connections," said Haisley. "We are eager to come together with some of the biggest disruptors in the industry to continue to mold the future of the digital banking industry."
Apiture will showcase its award-winning Apiture Digital Banking Platform in booth #308. Executives will be available to conduct in-booth demonstrations and discuss key capabilities of Apiture's solutions.
The FinovateSpring website shares more details and the full agenda.
About Apiture
Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.
Media Contact
Aarzoo Jena
Caliber Corporate Advisers
aarzoo@calibercorporateadvisers.com
SOURCE: Apiture
https://www.accesswire.com/699964/Apiture-to-Debunk-Embedded-Banking-Myths-at-FinovateSpring-Conference
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.