Apiture to Debunk Embedded Banking Myths at FinovateSpring Conference

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, will be a Gold sponsor of FinovateSpring , being held May 18-20, 2022, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. The conference hosts 1,100+ senior attendees from financial institutions and fintech startups to reconnect face-to-face for networking, live demos on innovative solutions, and expert advice from industry influencers.

Apiture's EVP of Innovation Daniel Haisley will present on the main stage on May 19 at 9:20 am, with a presentation titled: Embedded Banking, Debunking the Myths . Haisley will dispel the biggest misperceptions around embedded banking, addressing who is best positioned to benefit, most appropriate applications of this strategy, and the impact on traditional financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to stake a presence at FinovateSpring and use this as an opportunity to knowledge share and forge meaningful connections," said Haisley. "We are eager to come together with some of the biggest disruptors in the industry to continue to mold the future of the digital banking industry."

Apiture will showcase its award-winning Apiture Digital Banking Platform in booth #308. Executives will be available to conduct in-booth demonstrations and discuss key capabilities of Apiture's solutions.

The FinovateSpring website shares more details and the full agenda .

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

Media Contact

Aarzoo Jena

Caliber Corporate Advisers

aarzoo@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Apiture

View source version on accesswire.com: