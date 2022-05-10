Centamin PLC Announces Results of the AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Centamin ("Centamin" or "the Company") CEYCEE announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 10 May 2022, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,156,450,695 ordinary shares and approximately 66% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES FOR[1] % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES WITHHELD[2] Ordinary Resolution 1 Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts 757,176,021 100.00% 14,158 0.00% 10,192,572 Ordinary Resolution 2 Declare a final dividend of 5 US cents (US$0.05) per ordinary share 767,228,879 100.00% 9,286 0.00% 144,286 Ordinary Resolution 3.1 Approval of the Directors' remuneration report 745,341,893 97.16% 21,809,088 2.84% 231,470 Ordinary Resolution 3.2 Approval of Directors' remuneration policy 735,236,754 95.84% 31,894,529 4.16% 251,168 Ordinary Resolution 3.3 Approval of the rules of the Centamin Incentive Plan 743,604,217 96.93% 23,564,528 3.07% 213,706 Ordinary Resolution 4.1 Re-election of James Rutherford 741,597,436 96.98% 23,104,887 3.02% 2,680,128 Ordinary Resolution 4.2 Re-election of Martin Horgan 761,265,789 99.24% 5,868,441 0.76% 248,221 Ordinary Resolution 4.3 Re-election of Ross Jerrard 760,749,191 99.17% 6,388,032 0.83% 245,228 Ordinary Resolution 4.4 Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre 719,804,178 93.82% 47,376,183 6.18% 202,090 Ordinary Resolution 4.5 Re-election of Mark Bankes 759,430,275 99.00% 7,684,448 1.00% 267,728 Ordinary Resolution 4.6 Re-election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy 739,244,668 96.36% 27,925,863 3.64% 211,920 Ordinary Resolution 4.7 Re-election of Marna Cloete 708,459,235 92.35% 58,723,989 7.65% 199,227 Ordinary Resolution 4.8 Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow 721,859,308 95.25% 35,963,033 4.75% 9,560,110 Ordinary Resolution 4.9 Re-election of Hendrik Faul 742,065,681 96.73% 25,071,542 3.27% 245,228 Ordinary Resolution 5.1 Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor) 756,724,026 98.67% 10,192,401 1.33% 166,024 Ordinary Resolution 5.2 Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 767,019,571 99.98% 175,766 0.02% 187,114 Ordinary Resolution 6 Authority to allot relevant securities 744,618,502 97.06% 22,546,913 2.94% 217,036

Special Resolution 7.1 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 762,696,800 99.80% 1,559,380 0.20% 3,125,271 Special Resolution 7.2 Further disapplication of pre-emption rights 752,305,758 98.44% 11,946,373 1.56% 3,130,320 Special Resolution 8 Market purchase of ordinary shares 757,153,122 98.73% 9,774,773 1.27% 453,956

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Michael Stoner, Group Corporate Manager

investor@centaminplc.com Buchanan

Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.

[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

