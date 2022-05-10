Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA Hires Vice President of Sales to Maximize the Availability of Exceptional Scope-Based Medical Devices

Scott VanderMeer Adds to the Company's Experienced Team to Scale Global Sales Operations
ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Micro-Tech Endoscopy, a global medtech company that develops and supplies diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the gastroenterology space, has appointed Scott VanderMeer as its U.S. Vice President of Sales.
VanderMeer joins the patient-centric and experienced Micro-Tech leadership team to maximize the company's global growth trajectory. Micro-Tech currently serves the American, European, Latin American, Asian and Canadian markets and has brought over 34 products to market since 2020. From 2020 to 2021, Micro-Tech notably saw 50% YOY growth in the U.S.
This increase in growth, despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, can be attributed to the company's ability to design, develop, and deploy superior tools that improve the effectiveness, safety, and potential of scope-based care. Micro-Tech collaborates closely with physicians to deliver devices that meet existing needs, pushing the boundaries on the types of procedures that can be performed in a more minimally invasive and cost-effective manner.
"It's exciting to join a team with such disruptive momentum," VanderMeer said. "Micro-Tech's commitment to improving the patient experience, offering a hassle-free medical device purchasing experience, and enabling providers to sustain their margins is a win-win situation for the provider and the patient."
VanderMeer comes to Micro-Tech from Clarius Mobile Health, where he led global sales strategy and annual operating plan execution to double the size of the sales organization, resulting in revenue growth from $6M to $24M in FY21. Previously, he served multiple positions at Verathon Medical over 15 years, culminating in the role of Vice President, U.S. Sales & Commercial Operations. In his role at Verathon, Scott scaled the U.S. organization to deliver 46% growth, $190M in revenue, and successfully commercialized 7 new class I and II medical products.
"Scott is a results-driven leader in the medical device industry, bringing extensive experience scaling teams to meet the demands of our value innovation culture," said Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li. "Scott's ability to make our technology available for use in more procedures globally has the power to give more patients the greatest chance of a positive outcome. Together we can positively impact patient health at an unprecedented rate."
For more information about Micro-Tech Endoscopy and its products, visit mtendoscopy.com.
About Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA
Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis, and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unparalleled speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.
Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.
With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, it is building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.
