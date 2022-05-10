Black Bird Biotech Updates State Registrations of MiteXstream Biopesticide and Announces Recent Onboarding of Sales V.P. and Amazon(R) Store Launch

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. BBBT, manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today reported that it has now gained registration of its MiteXstreamTM biopesticide in 43 states and in D.C. Applications have been pending since last Fall in six of the remaining states, with the application for California registration nearing completion.

BBBT also announced the recent appointment of William J. LoBell as Executive V.P. of Sales and Development, who is now directing the sales and marketing efforts for MiteXstreamTM, including working directly with BBBT's lead sales and marketing agency, Spire+.

The first of Mr. LoBell's efforts has been to coordinate the successful launch of a MiteXstream Amazon® Store, which is now open to consumers.

Mr. LoBell stated, "Once, maybe twice, in a career you have an opportunity to introduce a market-changing product like MiteXstreamTM. The chemical composition, 100% plant-based, food-grade ingredients, combined with its high efficacy as a pesticide makes MiteXstreamTM truly revolutionary. The facts are, it works, it's cost-effective and it's time is now. On top of all that, I am proud to promote a product that fosters a cleaner, safer and healthier environment."

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. LoBell has held positions in all levels of product sales and distribution operations, including as Chief Operating Officer of MSMART, a developer and purveyor of nano-technologies, Chief Executive Officer of Luminec Animal Sciences Corporation, an animal health products company, Director of E-Commerce for Petsense Inc., West Coast Director of Operations and Director of Sales Programs for Petco Animal Supply Company, West Coast Regional Operating Vice President and Officer for PETSMART, INC. and Western Region District Manager for American Stores (Jewel Supermarket, Osco Drug Stores and Sav-On Drugs Inc.)

"We have been blown away with Bill's passion and true understanding of the game-changing capacities of the product, as well as his boundless energy towards getting the job done," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "We are convinced that his energy in tandem with his experience will serve our company very well into the future."

MiteXstreamTM is also currently available at: MiteXstream.com.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

