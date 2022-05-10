Global Retirement Technology Provider Smart Appoints Rowena Humphreys as Group Sustainability Director

Smart introduced the new role to bolster its ongoing commitment to improve its environmental and social footprint

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider, has appointed Rowena Humphreys as its Group Sustainability Director, a new role for the company. The appointment comes as Smart looks to build even further on its sustainability credentials and achieve its commitment to becoming a net-zero business.

Humphreys, based in the UK, will expand on Smart's engagement in sustainable business practices across its global set of offices. This encompasses the Nashville-based U.S. headquarters and the newly acquired office of Stadion Money Management in Athens, Georgia.

Prior to joining Smart, Humphreys consulted for 20+ international organizations and non-governmental organizations on the design and implementation of strategic sustainability programs, including working with agencies such as UNAIDS and World Food Programme, to improve operational efficiency, drive growth and deliver impact. She also holds an MSc in Environmental Management and Development from the Australian National University.

"Smart has laid the foundations for its sustainability journey and there are already some exciting initiatives in place. Given the pace of industry change combined with Smart's ambitious plans means we need to ramp this up and I'm excited about taking on this role," said Humphreys. "Looking at how we can both identify and communicate existing initiatives, as well as explore new ideas for how we can add additional value to Smart through its sustainability offering."

"We look forward to working closely with Rowena to guide and strengthen our sustainability efforts here in the U.S.," added Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart in the U.S. "As we grow our presence, our goal is to continue to have a positive impact on our communities in every way possible."

"As part of our strategic commitment to become a net-zero company, I am delighted to welcome Rowena to Smart," said Michelle Darracott, Chief Strategy Officer at Smart. "Her depth of expertise in environmental sustainability and economic inclusion make her the ideal candidate to play an integral part in achieving our ambitions of becoming a leading sustainable business."

Operationally carbon zero from day one, Smart has a rapidly-growing global footprint, managing more than $3 billion of members' savings on its platform. In the UK, Smart's captive master trust, the Smart Pension Master Trust, invests more than 70% of its default growth fund in ESG funds, and plans to take this to 100%.

Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.

Smart partners with financial institutions (including broker-dealers, RIAs, retirement providers, insurers, recordkeepers, asset managers, banks) and financial advisers to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, customized, and cost-efficient.

Smart, founded in the UK, operates in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with close to a million savers entrusting over $3 billion in assets on the platform. Smart supports its clients with a 650 strong global team and saw over 2,000% growth in assets on its platform since 2018.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group are all investors to date in Smart.

