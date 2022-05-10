Greenlane to Host First Quarter 2022 Conference Call on May 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") GNLN, one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which will be accessible by visiting the Financial Results page of Greenlane's investor relations website.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

DATE: Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click to access DIAL-IN NUMBER: (888) 506-0062 (Toll-Free)

(973) 528-0011 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 970523 REPLAY: (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 Replay Passcode: 45497 Available until May 31st, 2022

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at ir@greenlane.com or 714-539-7653.

To be added to the Company's distribution list, please email ir@greenlane.com with "Greenlane" in the subject line.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane GNLN is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful house of brands and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves a diverse and expansive customer base with more than 8,500 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and CCELL.

We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including EYCE silicone pipes, Deviance vaporizers, Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with ground-breaking stores in New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Investor Contact

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

714-539-7653

ir@greenlane.com

