Clean Vision's Clean-Seas India Commissions Its Plastic Waste-to-Energy Facility in India; Process Generates Low-Sulphur Fuels and Clean Hydrogen

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation CLNV (the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced its Indian subsidiary, Clean-Seas India (CSI), has commissioned its 1.2-ton per-day, waste-plastic pyrolysis plant in Hyderabad, India. This pilot project was formally announced on March 18, 2022, in a launch ceremony with CSI's collaboration partners at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

The CSI technical team, working with its technology provider, American Renewable Technology, Inc., spent the past weeks setting up the pilot facility in preparation of its commissioning in Hyderabad. As designed, the pilot facility will be a development platform to produce hydrogen from mixed plastic waste as well as ultra-low sulphur fuels for sale to the oil and gas industry. The facility will also serve as headquarters for Clean-Seas India where it will conduct R&D, sales and business development operations. Potential customers and partners will be invited to the pilot facility to witness the technology in action and review all operational history and data.

"The commissioning of the system this week is a huge milestone for Clean-Seas India, and I could not be prouder of the team and this accomplishment. Key environmental thought leaders throughout India have been waiting to see our facility turn plastic waste into energy and we are now well-positioned to move this important project forward, not just in India but throughout the region," said Venkat Kumar Tangirala, Managing Director, CSI.

The Company plans to optimize hydrogen production from mixed plastic waste and create what it is branding as AquaHtm, a new form of clean hydrogen.

"The plastic pollution problem is global and so is the need for new, clean sources of energy," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation. "Through our efforts here in India, we intend to showcase that we can turn plastic waste streams into clean fuel and, with our development of hybrid fuel cells, take that clean fuel and turn it into clean electricity, 24/7/365 -- and we are just getting started."

Photo below : Team CSI engineers memorialize the commissioning of the Clean-Seas Hyderabad waste plastic-to-energy plant. Clean Vision CEO, Dan Bates, is pictured fifth from the right and CSI MD, Venkat Kumar Tangirala, is seventh from right.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements including statements related to optimizing hydrogen production from mixed plastic waste and creating AquaHtm and showcasing that the Company can turn plastic waste streams into clean fuel and with its development of hybrid fuel cells take that clean fuel and turn it into clean electricity, 24/7/365. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the Company's ability to optimize hydrogen production from mixed plastic waste and create AquaH as planned, the Company's ability to turn plastic waste streams into clean fuel and with its development of hybrid fuel cells take that clean fuel and turn it into clean electricity. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

