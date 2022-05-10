ePlay Digital Provides Fan Freak Games Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Survivor format and Simulated NBA design complete and development begins

ePlay Digital Inc . EPYEPYFF( FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced an update on its Fan Freak sports streak game development. With new partners (to be announced), user feedback, usage analytics, and existing Fan Freak road map, two new games have started development.

"Every sports gaming app has us waiting hours, even days, to learn if our NBA or NFL team is a winner and our picks are correct," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Sports gaming in the metaverse can repeat that long, daily beat or it can borrow video games and esports. ePlay is creating a new sports gaming model with more games and fast results using real-world NBA data with real-time simulations."

The new game uses a unique database of NBA scores and player statistics used to assess trades, new player signings, and other scouting functions. Comprehensive and deep data including from NBA player touches to 3-pointers are used by Fan Freak to generate simulated games. The simulations can, for example, add retired 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry to tomorrow's NBA playoff match or Lebron to a 2001 playoff match. The full game is replayed by the simulator in seconds with a full scorecard and play-by-play breakdown.

The ability to deliver simulated matches in Fan Freak allows users to build streaks with simulated games rapidly at the same time as waiting for real-world matches to complete at the end of the evening. It allows legendary players to be assigned to any team - even if just for a few minutes.

Streak games have become very popular with the NY Times purchase of Wordle. One Wordle a day is a great format for some. Others want to play more often. In sports, waiting for the results of tonight's game leaves engagement and dollars on the table.

The other new game being developed for Fan Freak is a pre-paid and guaranteed daily and multiple day-part prize money game. Users will enter Survivor Shallenge/s and the best predictions and streaks win guaranteed prize pools.

ePlay has recently discussed its transition to full monetization and partnerships that tie directly to new sources of users, revenue, and intellectual property. The transition to full commercialization features multiple revenue models with each product moving to full monetization. Full commercialization also includes release on multiple platforms including Android, smart watch, smart TV, iPad, etc.

These two new games increase the amount of time a user can spend using Fan Freak, the number of ways to play, and for monetization.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the, award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

