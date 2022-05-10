ñol

Sidoti May Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

by ACCESSWIRE
May 10, 2022 7:00 AM
  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies
  • Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Monday, May 9, 2022, Press release picture

Group Presentation Schedule

**Click Co. Name for Link** Day 1 - Wednesday, May 11th (FullDay) **Click Co. Name for Link**

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

YATRA Online Inc (YTRA)

The Real Brokerage (REAX)

inTEST Corporation (INTT)

Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)

9:15-9:45

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Mednow Inc. (MNOW)

Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

10:00-10:30

DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)

CVG (CVGI)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

10:45-11:15

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)

Zedge (ZDGE)

Acme UnitedCorporation (ACU)

Meritage Hospitality (MHGU)

11:30-12:00

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR)

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

VolitionRx (VNRX)

NATUZZI S.P.A. (NTZ)

12:15-12:45

Prostar Holdings (MAPS)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)

Inspira Technologies (IINN)

Alico, Inc. (ALCO)

1:00-1:30

Altigen Communications (ATGN)

Spark Networks (LOV)

LifeMD, Inc (LFMD)

Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)

1:45-2:15

Peraso Inc. (PRSO)

Pioneer PowerSolutions, Inc. (PPSI)

Kaival Brands Innovations Grp (KAVL)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)

2:30-3:00

Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)

*****

Amerigo Resources (ARREF)

Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT)

3:15-3:45

*****

Ideal Power (IPWR)

Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Vivakor (VIVK)

4:00-4:30

PopReach Corporation (POPR)

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

ARC Document Solutions (ARC)

*****

1x1s Only (11th)

Hooker Furniture (HOFT)

Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)

****

Day 2 - Thursday, May 12th (HalfDay)

*All Times EDT

9:15-9:45

*****

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

The Eastern Company (EML)

Growens S.p.A. (GROW)

10:00-10:30

Sonic Foundry (SOFO)

*****

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

HSGovTech (fka HealthSpace Data Systems) (HS)

10:45-11:15

*****

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

The Marketing Alliance (MAAL)

Genie Energy (GNE)

11:30-12:00

Bit Origin Ltd. (fka China Xiangtai Food Co.) (BTOG)

*****

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (BBQ)

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

12:15-12:45

POET Technologies, Inc. (POET)

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)

Troika MediaGroup (TRKA)

Nature's Sunshine (NATR)

1x1s Only (12th)

FGI Industries (FGI)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)

Hooker Furniture (HOFT)

****

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



https://www.accesswire.com/700643/Sidoti-May-Virtual-Micro-Cap-Investor-Conference

