Sidoti May Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

- Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
**Click Co. Name for Link** Day 1 - Wednesday, May 11th (FullDay) **Click Co. Name for Link**
*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
*****
3:15-3:45
*****
4:00-4:30
*****
1x1s Only (11th)
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)
****
Day 2 - Thursday, May 12th (HalfDay)
*All Times EDT
9:15-9:45
*****
10:00-10:30
*****
10:45-11:15
*****
11:30-12:00
*****
12:15-12:45
1x1s Only (12th)
FGI Industries (FGI)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
****
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/700643/Sidoti-May-Virtual-Micro-Cap-Investor-Conference
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.