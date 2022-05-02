Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential" or the "Company) PRU. Investors who purchased Prudential securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pru.

The investigation concerns whether Prudential and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 29, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "How Prudential's Big Tech Bet Went Sour." The article reported on Prudential's $2.3 billion acquisition of Assurance IQ in late 2019, stating that "[t]he deal for Assurance IQ has badly missed its financial targets and left Prudential facing questions from regulators." Specifically, the article stated that "Prudential disclosed in a February filing that it had received a government subpoena and other inquiries ‘related to the appropriateness of Assurance IQ's supplemental health product sales and marketing activity.'" On this news, Prudential's stock price fell $3.61 per share, or 3.22%, to close at $108.51 per share on April 29, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedPrudential shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pru.

