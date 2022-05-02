Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon" or the "Company") AMZN. Investors who purchased Amazon securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amzn.

The investigation concerns whether Amazon and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article regarding the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into how Amazon handled disclosures on employees' use of third-party sellers' data to boost its own private-label business. Following this news, Amazon stock dropped $105.98 per share, or 3.2%, to close at $3,175.12 on April 6, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Amazon shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amzn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: