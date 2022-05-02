World Finance Receives South Carolina's Top Workplaces in 2022 Recognition for Third Consecutive Year

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / World Finance was named one of South Carolina's Top Workplaces in 2022 for the third year in a row, which places it among South Carolina's top six large companies (300+ employees).
The independent award - presented by Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine, in partnership with Energage - is based on anonymous survey data of employees, and measures 15 different drivers of company culture.
World Finance is a people-focused finance company that provides a financial-wellness approach to loan and tax services. This year, World celebrates its 60th anniversary since its doors first opened in South Carolina in 1962. In the decades since, World has expanded its services to more than 1,200 community-based branches across 16 states. World regularly gives back to those communities, partnering with United Way to raise $280,563.70 in the last three years. Between the company's headquarters and nearly 100 community branch locations throughout the state, World Finance employs nearly 700 South Carolinians.
"As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, it is so awesome to receive this award for the third year in a row! We are proud to call South Carolina home and our team members across the state bring such enthusiasm and dedication to their work every day," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "We look forward to continuing to help South Carolinians meet their immediate financial needs, improve their credit, and ultimately boost economic mobility as they unlock their financial good."
World Finance was also named a national Top Workplaces winner in 2021 and 2022 along with special recognitions for Cultural Excellence in three categories: Empowering Employees, Top Managers and Professional Development. World has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.
About World Acceptance Corporation
Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation WRLD has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,200 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.
Contact:
Jessica Gallen
jgallen@laughlin.com
708-743-7505
SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)
https://www.accesswire.com/699679/World-Finance-Receives-South-Carolinas-Top-Workplaces-in-2022-Recognition-for-Third-Consecutive-Year
