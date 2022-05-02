Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bausch Health Companies f/k/a Valeant ("Bausch" or "the Company") BHC. Investors who purchased Bausch securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bhc.

The investigation concerns whether Bausch and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in corporate wrongdoing.

On April 20, 2022, Bausch launched an initial public offering and Eye-Care spinoff, offering 35 million shares at between $21 and $24 per share, with a 30-day underwriter option for up to 5.25 million additional shares. The company will list shares under the ticker symbol BLCO on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

