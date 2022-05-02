Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Grupo Clarín S.A. GCLAGCLA will host a webcast presentation on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla220516XYXa4JbB.html
The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com
About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.
Investor Relations Contacts:
In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Samantha Olivieri
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com
In London:
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
E-mail: alex@jasford.com
In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo
SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.
https://www.accesswire.com/699625/Grupo-Clarin-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-First-Quarter-2022-Results
