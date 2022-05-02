Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. CVH will host a webcast presentation on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy220513V0ovZNxi.html
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
|Investor Relations Contacts
|In Buenos Aires:
|In London
|In New York
|Cablevisión Holding S.A
|Jasford IR
|Fig Corporate Communications
|Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar
|Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: alex@jasford.com
|Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo
SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.
https://www.accesswire.com/699626/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-First-Quarter-2022-Results
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.