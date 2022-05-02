MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Cyren CYRN today announced it will release its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after U.S. markets close.
The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 16, 2022.
US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899
The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link:https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren05162022_en/en.
For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until May 30, 2022. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13729333 . An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.
About Cyren
More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren CYRN delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.
Blog: blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc
Company Contact:
Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3435
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com
SOURCE: Cyren Ltd.
https://www.accesswire.com/699494/Cyren-Schedules-First-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Release-for-Monday-May-16-2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.